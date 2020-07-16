H Tesla έρχεται στην Ελλάδα και ανοίγει κατάστημα στην Αθήνα

Η ιστοσελίδα για την ηλεκτροκίνηση στην Ελλάδα, Autonomous.gr ανακάλυψε μια θέση εργασίας που μαρτυράει ότι η η Tesla έρχεται επίσημα στην Ελλάδα και ανοίγει κατάστημα στην Αθήνα! Συγκεκριμένα η εταιρεία ψάχνει άτομο ή άτομα για sales και customer support κάνοντας λόγο για “Καθώς ετοιμαζόμαστε για τη συναρπαστική νέα είσοδό μας στην Ελλάδα, ψάχνουμε να προσλάβουμε έναν αριθμό συμβούλων Tesla για να ενταχθούμε στην ολοκαίνουργια ομάδα μας στην Αθήνα”.

Πόσο ποιο ξεκάθαρο μπορεί να γίνει ότι η Tesla ετοιμάζεται να ανοίξει κατάστημα στην Αθήνα μάλιστα στις ευθύνες για την συγκεκριμένη θέση εργασίας αναφέρεται ότι θα είστε υπέυθυνοι για το showroom του καταστήματος! Αν σας ενδιαφέρει, κάντε apply εδώ.

Update: Υπάρχει και δεύτερη θέση εργασίας για το κατάστημα της Αθήνας αυτή του Sales & Delivery Manager. Αν σας ενδιαφέρει, κάντε apply εδώ.

Are you passionate about change?

Would you like to work for the most innovative company in the world?

If the answer is yes, then Tesla could be your next career move!

As we prepare for our exciting new entry in to Greece, we are looking to recruit a number of Tesla Advisors to join our brand new team in Athens.

Αντικείμενο θέσης εργασίας στην Tesla στην Αθήνα

“Ως Σύμβουλος Tesla είναι δική σας ευθύνη να προσφέρετε απρόσκοπτη εξυπηρέτηση πελατών καθ ‘όλη τη διάρκεια του “ταξιδιού” των πελατών μαζί μας. Έχετε αδιάκοπη αποφασιστικότητα να πετύχετε και καθοδηγείτε από την αποστολή της Tesla να επιταχύνει τη μετάβαση του κόσμου στην αειφόρο ενέργεια. Λειτουργείτε ως πρωτοπόρος για τα προϊόντα Tesla, μοιράζοντας τις γνώσεις σας και χτίζοντας διαρκείς σχέσεις.”

Responsibilities:

– Offer excellent customer service throughout the sales and delivery process.

– Ensure close and tailored communication with customers at all touch points.

– Maintain a presentable showroom while proactively addressing all customer queries and appointments.

– Inform and educate about Tesla at every opportunity.

– Help create, maintain and develop sales pipelines.

– Be a strong contributor to achieving store sales and delivery targets.

– Maintain sales administrative duties including contract completion, finance and ensuring systems are up to date, as well as effectively managing all outbound activities and reporting.

– Ensure readiness of fleet cars at any given time and have an overview of resources available.

– Prepare customer vehicles in advance of delivery appointments as well as perform direct deliveries.

– Manage any additional duties to support wider business requirements.

Requirements:

– Experience in providing excellent customer service in a fast-paced environment.

– Confident in creating great conversations and relationships tailored to the customer’s need.

– Ability to thrive in a team-based environment and achieve common goals

– Great problem solving skills, and strong ability to take initiative and be proactive.

– Ability to effectively handle multiple priorities, organize workload, and meet deadlines

– Resilience, adaptability and a constant desire to develop

– Capable of working autonomously as well as in a team.

– Positivity, enthusiasm and a passion towards the mission of Tesla.

– Confident in learning and adapting to multiple technologies.

– Able to communicate, read, and write effectively in the English language on all levels

– Have the required language skills if required by our local markets

– Good knowledge of MS Office

– Must have had a valid driver’s license for minimum of 2 years

– Must have and continue to maintain a valid and safe driving record