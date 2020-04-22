Η Nokia επεκτείνει για 60 ημέρες την εγγύηση στα κινητά λόγω κορονοϊού

Εν μέσω πανδημίας λόγω του κορονοϊού η Nokia αναλαμβάνει τις ευθύνες της και επεκτείνει την εγγύηση σε όλα τα smartphones και feature phones για 60 ακόμα ημέρες. Συγκεκριμένα, όλα τα μοντέλα Nokia των οποίων η εγγύηση έληγε μεταξύ 15 Μαρτίου και 15 Μαίου 2020 θα έχουν επιπλέον κάλυψη για 60 ημέρες (δύο μήνες) από την ημερομηνία λήξης της εγγύησής τους.

Νομίζω ότι η συγκεκριμένη κίνηση της Nokia αξίζει ένα μπράβο και ευχόμαστε και άλλες εταιρείες να ακολουθήσουν αυτή την πολιτική.

Our Repair and Returns services are experiencing some disruption in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. To ensure we can still deliver on our promise, we are extending the warranty on your Nokia phone by 60 days. This is applicable to all warranties on both feature phones and smart phones that were due to expire between 15.03.2020 and 15.05.2020. For customers located in Europe and US, where our Online Repair and Return Services are available (https://nokia.ebuilder.com/), you can still choose to book in your phone, and we will repair and return it within the timeframe outlined.

Stay safe and stay connected.