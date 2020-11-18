The Game Awards 2020: Όλα τα υποψήφια games και οι κατηγορίες
Το ετήσιο event The Game Awards 2020 παρουσίασε όλα τα υποψήφια games σε όλες τις κατηγορίες, λίγες βδομάδες πριν την πρεμιέρα του. Φέτος το event θα πραγματοποιηθεί μόνο ψηφιακά, με την εταιρεία να έχει φροντίσει να παρέχει live stream μέσα από 45 διαφορετικές πλατφόρμες.
Τα υποψήφια games του The Game Awards 2020 για κάθε κατηγορία
Παιχνίδι της χρονιάς
- Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The Last of Us: Part 2
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
-
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us: Part 2
Καλύτερη αφήγηση
-
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us: Part 2
Καλύτερη καλλιτεχνική κατεύθυνση
-
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us: Part 2
Καλύτερη μουσική επένδυση
-
Doom Eternal
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us: Part 2
Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός ήχου
-
Doom Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghost of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us: Part 2
Καλύτερη ερμηνεία(ηθοποιού)
-
Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2
Laurs Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2
Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Παιχνίδια με μεγάλο αντίκτυπο
-
If Found… – Dreamfeel
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment
Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games
Καλύτερο παιχνίδι που έχει κυκλοφορήσει και συνεχίζει να αναπτύσσεται
-
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Καλύτερο Indie
-
Carrion – Phobia Games
Fall Guys – Mediatonic
Hades – Supergiant Games
Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth
Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games
Καλύτερο mobile game
-
Among Us
Innersloth
Call of Duty Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokemon Cafe Mix
Καλύτερη υποστήριξη από την κοινότητα
-
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Fall Guys
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Valorant
Καλύτερο VR/AR παιχνίδι
-
Dreams
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel’s IronMan VR
Star Wars Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Καινοτομία στην προσβασιμότητα
-
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Grounded
Hyperdot
The Last of Us: Part 2
Watch Dogs: Legion
Καλύτερο παιχνίδι δράσης
-
Doom Eternal
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Streets of Rage 4
Καλύτερο action-adventure
-
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Last of Us: Part 2
Καλύτερο RPG
-
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Genshin Impact
Persona R5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Καλύτερο fighting game
-
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late
Καλύτερο παιχνίδι για όλη την οικογένεια
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Fall Guys
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Καλύτερο παιχνίδι στρατηγικής/simulation
-
Crusader Kings 3
Desperados 3
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator
XCOM: Chimera SquadS
Καλύτερο παιχνίδι ταχύτητας/αθλημάτων
-
Dirt 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2
Καλύτερο multiplayer παιχνίδι
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys
Valroant