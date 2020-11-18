Trending: Black Friday 2020 | Digea | iPhone 12 | Tech Podcast | Σταθμοί Φόρτισης | PlayStation 5

The Game Awards 2020: Όλα τα υποψήφια games και οι κατηγορίες

Το ετήσιο event The Game Awards 2020 παρουσίασε όλα τα υποψήφια games σε όλες τις κατηγορίες, λίγες βδομάδες πριν την πρεμιέρα του. Φέτος το event θα πραγματοποιηθεί μόνο ψηφιακά, με την εταιρεία να έχει φροντίσει να παρέχει live stream μέσα από 45 διαφορετικές πλατφόρμες.

Τα υποψήφια games του The Game Awards 2020 για κάθε κατηγορία

Παιχνίδι της χρονιάς

    Doom Eternal
    Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Hades
    Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    The Last of Us: Part 2

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

    Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Hades
    Half-Life: Alyx
    The Last of Us: Part 2

Καλύτερη αφήγηση

    13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
    Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Hades
    The Last of Us: Part 2

Καλύτερη καλλιτεχνική κατεύθυνση

    Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Hades
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    The Last of Us: Part 2

Καλύτερη μουσική επένδυση

    Doom Eternal
    Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    Hades
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    The Last of Us: Part 2

Καλύτερος σχεδιασμός ήχου

    Doom Eternal
    Half-Life: Alyx
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Resident Evil 3
    The Last of Us: Part 2

Καλύτερη ερμηνεία(ηθοποιού)

    Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2
    Laurs Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2
    Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
    Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
    Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Παιχνίδια με μεγάλο αντίκτυπο

    If Found… – Dreamfeel
    Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
    Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
    Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment
    Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games

Καλύτερο παιχνίδι που έχει κυκλοφορήσει και συνεχίζει να αναπτύσσεται

    Apex Legends
    Destiny 2
    Call of Duty: Warzone
    Fortnite
    No Man’s Sky

Καλύτερο Indie

    Carrion – Phobia Games
    Fall Guys – Mediatonic
    Hades – Supergiant Games
    Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth
    Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Καλύτερο mobile game

    Among Us
    Innersloth
    Call of Duty Mobile
    Genshin Impact
    Legends of Runeterra
    Pokemon Cafe Mix

Καλύτερη υποστήριξη από την κοινότητα

    Apex Legends
    Destiny 2
    Fall Guys
    Fortnite
    No Man’s Sky
    Valorant

Καλύτερο VR/AR παιχνίδι

    Dreams
    Half-Life: Alyx
    Marvel’s IronMan VR
    Star Wars Squadrons
    The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Καινοτομία στην προσβασιμότητα

    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
    Grounded
    Hyperdot
    The Last of Us: Part 2
    Watch Dogs: Legion

Καλύτερο παιχνίδι δράσης

    Doom Eternal
    Hades
    Half-Life: Alyx
    Nioh 2
    Streets of Rage 4

Καλύτερο action-adventure

    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
    The Last of Us: Part 2

Καλύτερο RPG

    Final Fantasy 7 Remake
    Genshin Impact
    Persona R5 Royal
    Wasteland 3
    Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Καλύτερο fighting game

    Granblue Fantasy: Versus
    Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
    Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
    One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
    Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late

Καλύτερο παιχνίδι για όλη την οικογένεια

    Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
    Fall Guys
    Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
    Minecraft Dungeons
    Paper Mario: The Origami King

Καλύτερο παιχνίδι στρατηγικής/simulation

    Crusader Kings 3
    Desperados 3
    Gears Tactics
    Microsoft Flight Simulator
    XCOM: Chimera SquadS

Καλύτερο παιχνίδι ταχύτητας/αθλημάτων

    Dirt 5
    F1 2020
    FIFA 21
    NBA 2K21
    Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2

Καλύτερο multiplayer παιχνίδι

    Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    Among Us
    Call of Duty: Warzone
    Fall Guys
    Valroant

