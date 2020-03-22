Όλες οι αναμενόμενες κυκλοφορίες για PS4, Xbox One, Switch και PC
Το 2020 αναμένεται μία “καυτή” χρονιά όσον αφορά το gaming, αφού εκτός από κορυφαία AAA παιχνίδια, θα δούμε και τις νέες κονσόλες από την Sony και την Microsoft οι οποίες θα κυκλοφορήσουν πιθανόν προς το τέλος του έτους. Να υπενθυμίσουμε ότι την εβδομάδα παρουσιάστηκαν αναλυτικά τα τεχνικά χαρακτηριστικά τόσο του PlayStation 5 όσο και του Xbox Series X.
Φτάνει όμως με τα εισαγωγικά, πάμε απευθείας να δούμε τα παιχνίδια που θα κυκλοφορήσουν μέσα στο έτος καθώς και τις ημερομηνίες τους.
Μάρτιος 2020
- Half-Life: Alyx [PC VR] – 23 Μαρτίου
- Bleeding Edge [PC, XBO] – 24 Μαρτίου
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deep State DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – 24 Μαρτίου
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint: The Ghost Experience expansion [PC, PS4, XBO] – 24 Μαρτίου
- Moons of Madness [PS4, XBO] – 24 Μαρτίου
- Wartile [PS4, XBO] – 24 Μαρτίου
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid DLC [PC] – 25 Μαρτίου
- Assemble With Care [PC] – 26 Μαρτίου
- Biped [PC] – 26 Μαρτίου
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – 26 Μαρτίου
- Control: The Foundation DLC [PC, PS4] – 26 Μαρτίου
- Grand Guilds [PC, Switch] – 26 Μαρτίου
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus [PS4] – 27 Μαρτίου
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page [Stadia] – 27 Μαρτίου
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – 27 Μαρτίου
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected [Switch] – 27 Μαρτίου
- The Complex [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – 31 Μαρτίου
- Curious Expedition [PS4] – 31 Μαρτίου
- Get Packed [Stadia] – 31 Μαρτίου
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun [PC, PS4, Switch] – 31 Μαρτίου
- Persona 5 Royal [PS4] – 31 Μαρτίου
- Two Point Hospital: ‘Sandbox Mode’ & ‘The Superbug Initiative’ update [PS4, XBO, Switch] – 31 Μαρτίου
- Code Vein – DLC 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – Μάρτιος
- Comanche [PC] – Μάρτιος
Απρίλιος 2020
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – 1 Απριλίου
- Curious Expedition [Switch] – 2 Απριλίου
- Aeolis Tournament [PC, Switch] – 3 Απριλίου
- Curious Expedition [XBO] – 3 Απριλίου
- HyperParasite [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – 3 Απριλίου
- Resident Evil 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – 3 Απριλίου
- Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion [PC, PS4, XBO] – 7 Απριλίου
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake [PS4] – 10 Απριλίου
- Someday You’ll Return [PC] – 14 Απριλίου
- Deliver Us The Moon [PS4, XBO] – 24 Απριλίου
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto [Switch] – 24 Απριλίου
- Nintendo Switch Lite Coral (EU) – 24 Απριλίου
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [PS4] – 24 Απριλίου
- Trials of Mana [PC, PS4, Switch] – 24 Απριλίου
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack [PS4] – 28 Απριλίου
- Gears Tactics [PC] – 28 Απριλίου
- Moving Out [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – 28 Απριλίου
- Sakura Wars [PS4] – 28 Απριλίου
- Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – 30 Απριλίου
- Minecraft Dungeons [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Απρίλιος
Μάιος 2020
- Arcade Spirits [PS4, XBO, Switch] – 1 Μαΐου
- Trackmania [PC] – 5 Μαΐου
- Wartile: Hel’s Nightmare DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – 5 Μαΐου
- Wavey The Rocket [PC] – 7 Μαΐου
- Best Friend Forever [PC, Switch] – 14 Μαΐου
- Song of Horror – Episode 5: “The Horror and The Song” [PC] – 14 Μαΐου
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR [PSVR] – 15 Μαΐου
- Those Who Remain [PC, PS4, XBO] – 15 Μαΐου
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor [PC] – 18 Μαΐου
- Wasteland 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – 19 Μαΐου
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered [PC, PS4, Switch] (US) – 19 Μαΐου
- Maneater [PC, PS4, XBO] – 22 Μαΐου
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris [PC, PS4, XBO] – 22 Μαΐου
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered [PC, PS4, Switch] (EU) – 22 Μαΐου
- The Last of Us 2 [PS4] – 29 Μαΐου
- Fast & Furious Crossroads [PC, PS4, XBO] – Μάιος
- New World [PC] – Μάιος
- SuperMash [Switch] – Μάιος
Ιούνιος 2020
- Death Stranding [PC] – 2 Ιουνίου
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor [PS4, XBO] – 2 Ιουνίου
- Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – 2 Ιουνίου
- Pro Cycling Manager 2020 [PC, PS4, XBO] – 4 Ιουνίου
- Tour de France 2020 [PC, PS4, XBO] – 4 Ιουνίου
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [PC] – 5 Ιουνίου
- Control: The Foundation DLC [XBO] – 25 Ιουνίου
- Hunting Simulator 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – 25 Ιουνίου
- Ghost of Tsushima [PS4] – 26 Ιουνίου
- Griftlands [PC] – Ιούνιος
- Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor expansion [Switch] – Ιούνιος
Ιούλιος 2020
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town [Switch] – 10 Ιουλίου
- Radical Rabbit Stew [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – 16 Ιουλίου
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2 [Switch] – Ιούλιος
Σεπτέμβριος 2020
- Marvel’s Avengers [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – 4 Σεπτεμβρίου
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – 17 Σεπτεμβρίου
Παιχνίδια τα οποία θα κυκλοφορήσουν μέσα στο 2020 αλλά δεν έχει ανακοινωθεί ημερομηνία
- Dreamscaper [PC, Switch] – Early 2020
- Elder Scrolls Blades [Switch] – Early 2020
- Gleamlight [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020
- Hellpoint [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020
- My Beautiful Paper Smile [PC] – Early 2020
- No Straight Roads [PC, PS4] – Early 2020
- Ostranauts [PC] – Early 2020
- Roller Champions [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020
- Sail Forth [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020
- Session [PC, XBO] – Early 2020
- State of Decay 2 [PC] – Early 2020
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt: The Seaside Empire DLC [PC, Switch] – Early 2020
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt [PS4, XBO] – Early 2020
- What The Golf? [Switch] – Early 2020
- Yakuza Kiwami [XBO] – Early 2020
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 [XBO] – Early 2020
- Grand Guilds [PC, Switch] – Q1 2020
- Into the Radius [PC] – Q1 2020
- Lumberjack’s Dynasty [PC] – Q1 2020
- Paper Beast [PSVR] – Q1 2020
- Samurai Shodown [PC] – Q1 2020
- The Shattering [PC] – Q1 2020
- Stela [PC] – Q1 2020
- Train Station Renovation [PC] – Q1 2020
- Underworld Dreams [Switch] – Q1 2020
- AVICII Invector [Switch] – Spring 2020
- Below [PS4] – Spring 2020
- Empire of Sin [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020
- Faeria [Switch] – Spring 2020
- Ghost of a Tale [Switch] – Spring 2020
- Green: An Orc’s Life [PC] – Spring 2020
- Grounded [PC, XBO] – Spring 2020
- Imperiums: Greek Wars [PC] – Spring 2020
- Inertial Drift [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020
- Main Assembly [PC] – Spring 2020
- Phantasy Star Online 2 [XBO] – Spring 2020
- Sludge Life [PC, Switch] – Spring 2020
- Summer in Mara [PC, Switch] – Spring 2020
- Trifox [PC, consoles TBC] – Spring 2020
- Unsouled [PC] – Spring 2020
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR] – Spring 2020
- Warborn [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020
- Wingspan [Switch] – Spring 2020
- Ys: Memories of Celceta Remaster [PS4] – Spring 2020
- Conan Chop Chop [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q2 2020
- Song of Horror: Complete Edition [PS4, XBO] – Q2 2020
- Balsa Model Flight Simulator [PC] – Mid 2020
- Control: AWE DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – Mid 2020
- Sports Story [Switch] – Mid 2020
- Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue [PS4, Switch] – Summer 2020
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Summer 2020
- Bake ‘n Switch [PC, Switch] – Summer 2020
- Baldo [Switch] – Summer 2020
- Blair Witch [Switch] – Summer 2020
- Blue Fire [Switch] – Summer 2020
- Bounty Battle [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Summer 2020
- Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 [Switch] – Summer 2020
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope [PC, PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020
- Deliver Us The Moon [Switch] – Summer 2020
- Desperados 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020
- Eldest Souls [PC, Switch] – Summer 2020
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [PC] – Summer 2020
- The Last Campfire [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Summer 2020
- PixelJunk Eden 2 [Switch] – Summer 2020
- Planet Coaster [PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020
- Sky: Childer of the Light [Switch] – Summer 2020
- Tears of Avia [PC, XBO] – Summer 2020
- Tell Me Why [PC, XBO] – Summer 2020
- Those Who Remain [Switch] – Summer 2020
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood [PC, PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020
- Amnesia: Rebirth [PC, PS4] – Fall 2020
- Axiom Verge 2 [Switch] – Fall 2020
- Monster Truck Championship [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Fall 2020
- Pokemon Sword & Shield: The Crown Tundra expansion [Switch] – Fall 2020
- Realpolitiks 2 [PC] – Fall 2020
- Undungeon [PC] – Q4 2020
- Dark Envoy [PC, PS4, XBO] – Late 2020
- Monstrum 2 [PC] – Late 2020
- Songs of Conquest [PC] – Late 2020
- Surviving The Aftermath [PC, PS4, XBO] – Late 2020
- Dangerous Driving 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Holiday 2020
- Godfall [PC, PS5] – Holiday 2020
- Halo Infinite [PC, XSX, XBO] – Holiday 2020
- Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga [XSX] – Holiday 2020
- Outriders [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO] – Holiday 2020
- Waking [PC, XBO] – Winter 2020
- A Fold Apart [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- After the Fall [PC VR, PSVR] – TBC 2020
- Agents: Biohunters [PC] – TBC 2020
- Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Aquanox Deep Descent [PC] – TBC 2020
- B.ARK [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Babylon’s Fall [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020
- Beyond a Steel Sky [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Beyond Blue [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Biomutant [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Blazing Beaks [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Blood Bowl 3 [TBC] – TBC 2020
- Boyfriend Dungeon [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends [Switch] (US) – TBC 2020
- Buildings Have Feelings Too! [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Call of Duty 2020 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Captain Contraband [PC] – TBC 2020
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Carrion [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Chicken Police [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Chivalry 2 [PC] – TBC 2020
- Cloudpunk [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Construction Simulator 3 [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Cris Tales [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Crossfire X [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Crusader Kings 3 [PC] – TBC 2020
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Cyber Shadow [PC, PS4, XBO, Steam] – TBC 2020
- Dead Static Drive [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Deathtrap Dungeon [consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Destroy All Humans! Remake [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Dicey Dungeons [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Digimon Survive [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Disco Elysium [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Disintegration [TBC] – TBC 2020
- Doom Eternal [Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Drone Swarm [PC] – TBC 2020
- Dry Drowning [XBO] – TBC 2020
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- The Eternal Cylinder [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Everwild [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PC] – TBC 2020
- The Falconeer [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020
- FIFA 21 [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Final Fantasy 13 [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Final Fantasy 13-2 [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Final Fantasy 14 [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Genesis Noir [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Ghostrunner [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Gods & Monsters [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Going Under [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Golf With Your Friends [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- The Good Life [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Google Stadia Base – TBC 2020
- Gorn [PSVR] – TBC 2020
- Green Hell [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Hollow Knight: Silksong [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Hot Brass [PC] – TBC 2020
- Humanity [PS4] – TBC 2020
- Humankind [PC] – TBC 2020
- Hunting Simulator 2 [Switch] – TBC 2020
- I Am Dead [Switch] – TBC 2020
- In Other Waters [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? – Infinite Combate [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- It Came from Space and Ate Our Brains [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- KeyWe [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- King’s Bounty 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign [PC] – TBC 2020
- Kosmokrats [PC] – TBC 2020
- Lair of the Clockwork God [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Liberated [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Liftoff: Drone Racing [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Little Nightmares 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Madden 21 [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Magic: Legends [PC] – TBC 2020
- Maid of Sker [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Maneater [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Mars Horizon [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Mayhem in Single Valley [PC] – TBC 2020
- Microsoft Flight Simulator [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Monster Safari [PC] – TBC 2020
- Moonlighter: Between Dimensions DLC [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- My Child Lebensborn [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- NBA 2K21 [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- No More Heroes 3 [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Oddworld: Soulstorm [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Ooblets [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Orcs Must Die 3 [Stadia] – TBC 2020
- The Outer Worlds [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Overpass [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Panzer Dragoon [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- The Pathless [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020
- Per Aspera [PC] – TBC 2020
- PES 2021 [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Pile Up! [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Psychonauts 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Quantum League [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Rainbow Six Quarantine [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Rainbow Six Siege [PS5, XSX] – TBC 2020
- RAN: Lost Islands [PC] – TBC 2020
- Rawmen [PC] – TBC 2020
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- The Red Lantern [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Resolutiion [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos [PC] – TBC 2020
- Röki [PC] – TBC 2020
- Romancing SaGa 3 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita] – TBC 2020
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Scavengers [PC] – TBC 2020
- Secret Government [PC] – TBC 2020
- The Settlers [PC] – TBC 2020
- Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe [PC] – TBC 2020
- SkateBIRD [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Skull and Bones [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Someday You’ll Return [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Spellbreak [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020
- Spelunky 2 [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020
- Spiritfarer [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Spitlings [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Spuds Unearthed [PSVR] – TBC 2020
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Starmancer [PC] – TBC 2020
- Streets of Rage 4 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Stronghold: Warlords [PC] – TBC 2020
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Summer in Mara [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Super Meat Boy Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Superliminal [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- The Survivalists [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Tales of Arise [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Terraria: Journey’s End update [PC] – TBC 2020
- This Is Pool [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- This Is Snooker – Pool Deluxe Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Through The Darkest Of Times [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- TT Isle of Man 2 [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Twelve Minutes [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Twin Mirror: Lost On Arrival [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy [PC] – TBC 2020
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught [PC VR, PSVR] – TBC 2020
- Warsaw [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Watch Dogs Legion [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Wavey The Rocket [Consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Way to the Woods [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Weird West [PC] – TBC 2020
- Welcome to ELK [PC] – TBC 2020
- West of Dead [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Windjammers 2 [PC, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Worms 2020 [TBC] – TBC 2020
- WWE 2K21 [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- XIII Remake [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS4] – TBC 2020
