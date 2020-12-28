Τα καλύτερα παιχνίδια του 2020, σύμφωνα με τα δεδομένα του Steam
Η Valve κάθε χρόνο παρουσιάζει αναλυτικές λίστες με τα κορυφαία παιχνίδια, σε διάφορες κατηγορίες, βάσει των στατιστικών που έχει η ίδια στα χέρια της, από την πλατφόρμα του Steam. Όπως κάθε χρόνο, η εταιρεία δημοσίευσε τα καλύτερα παιχνίδια του 2020.
Κορυφαία σε πωλήσεις
- Among Us
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Doom Eternal
- DOTA 2
- Fall Guys
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Monster Hunter: World
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Κορυφαίες νέες κυκλοφορίες
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Borderlands 3
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Crusader Kings III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Death Stranding
- Doom Eternal
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- FIFA 21
- Football Manager 2021
- Grounded
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Persona 4 Golden
- Resident Evil 3
- Sea of Thieves
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Temtem
- The Outer Worlds
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
Τα Steam παιχνίδια που έχουν παιχτεί περισσότερο
- Among Us
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- DOTA 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Life Is Strange 2
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Terraria
Καλύτερες κυκλοφορίες μέσω Πρόωρης Πρόσβασης
- Deep Rock Galactic
- DJMAX RESPECT V
- Factorio
- Golf With Your Friends
- Hades
- Noita
- Risk of Rain 2
- Skater XL
- Torchlight 3
- Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
Τα καλύτερα Steam παιχνίδια εικονικής πραγματικότητας
- Arizona Sunshine
- Beat Saber
- Blade & Sorcery
- Boneworks
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
- Pavlov VR
- Pistol Whip
- Superhot VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
- VR Kanojo
Τα καλύτερα παιχνίδια με χειριστήριο
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dark Souls 3
- Destiny 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Fall Guys
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hades
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K20
- Persona 4 Golden
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt