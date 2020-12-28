Trending: 5G | Δώρα τεχνολογίας | Digea | iPhone 12 | Tech Podcast | Σταθμοί Φόρτισης | PlayStation 5

Τα καλύτερα παιχνίδια του 2020, σύμφωνα με τα δεδομένα του Steam

Χάρης Αναγνωστόπουλος
0

Best Games Of 2020 via Valve by Steam 000

Η Valve κάθε χρόνο παρουσιάζει αναλυτικές λίστες με τα κορυφαία παιχνίδια, σε διάφορες κατηγορίες, βάσει των στατιστικών που έχει η ίδια στα χέρια της, από την πλατφόρμα του Steam. Όπως κάθε χρόνο, η εταιρεία δημοσίευσε τα καλύτερα παιχνίδια του 2020.

Κορυφαία σε πωλήσεις
  • Among Us
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Doom Eternal
  • DOTA 2
  • Fall Guys
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Κορυφαίες νέες κυκλοφορίες
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Borderlands 3
  • Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Death Stranding
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • FIFA 21
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Grounded
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Persona 4 Golden
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • Temtem
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
Τα Steam παιχνίδια που έχουν παιχτεί περισσότερο
  • Among Us
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • DOTA 2
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Terraria
Καλύτερες κυκλοφορίες μέσω Πρόωρης Πρόσβασης
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • DJMAX RESPECT V
  • Factorio
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • Hades
  • Noita
  • Risk of Rain 2
  • Skater XL
  • Torchlight 3
  • Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
Τα καλύτερα Steam παιχνίδια εικονικής πραγματικότητας
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Beat Saber
  • Blade & Sorcery
  • Boneworks
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
  • Pavlov VR
  • Pistol Whip
  • Superhot VR
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
  • VR Kanojo
Τα καλύτερα παιχνίδια με χειριστήριο
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dark Souls 3
  • Destiny 2
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Fall Guys
  • FIFA 21
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Hades
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • NBA 2K20
  • Persona 4 Golden
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Πηγή

Παρακολουθήστε τα σχόλια
Να ειδοποιηθώ όταν
guest
0 Σχόλια
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Αυτός ο ιστότοπος χρησιμοποιεί cookies για να βελτιώσει την εμπειρία χρήσης. Αποδοχή Περισσότερα