Golden Joystick Awards 2020: Ψήφισε τα αγαπημένα σου games και πάρε δώρο eBook
Το GamesRadar+ ανακοίνωσε τις κατηγορίες και τα υποψήφια ανά κατηγορία παιχνίδια για τα φετινά Golden Joystick Awards 2020. Για όσους δεν γνωρίζουν, τα Golden Joystick Awards είναι μία ετήσια εκδήλωση στην οποία βραβεύονται τα καλύτερα παιχνίδια της χρονιάς.
Τα συγκεκριμένα βραβεία διαφέρουν από τα υπόλοιπα της βιομηχανίας διότι μόλις ανακοινωθούν οι υποψηφιότητες ψηφίζει το κοινό για το ποιο παιχνίδι θεωρεί ότι είναι το καλύτερο σε κάθε κατηγορία.
Η φετινή εκδήλωση
Φέτος, όπως και πέρυσι, τη διοργάνωση των Golden Joystick Awards 2020 έχει αναλάβει το GamesRadar+. Πριν λίγες ημέρες η ιστοσελίδα ανακοίνωσε τις 18 κατηγορίες των βραβείων και όλα τα παιχνίδια τα οποία είναι υποψήφια σε κάθε κατηγορία.
Η απονομή των φετινών βραβείων θα λάβει χώρα κάποια στιγμή μέσα στον Νοέμβριο. Δεν γνωρίζουμε ακόμη την ακριβή ημερομηνία, αλλά ο ιστότοπος αναφέρει ότι η εκδήλωση θα γίνει livestream στο Twitch και στο YouTube.
Όσοι χρήστες επιθυμούν να ψηφίσουν, μπορούν να επισκεφθούν τον ιστότοπο των Golden Joystick Awards 2020 και να επιλέξουν τα αγαπημένα τους παιχνίδια. Επίσης, η ιστοσελίδα προσφέρει δωρεάν ένα eBook σε οποιονδήποτε χρήστη συμμετέχει στην ψηφοφορία. Η λίστα των βιβλίων περιέχει τους εξής πέντε τίτλους:
- Edge magazine – The Annual 2020
- Nintendo All-Stars
- PC Gamer Annual 2020
- Retro Gamer Annual
- The Complete Guide To Fortnite: Battle Royale
Οι υποψηφιότητες
Όπως ήδη αναφέραμε, στα Golden Joystick Awards 2020 υπάρχουν 18 κατηγορίες παιχνιδιών. Το GamesRadar+ δημοσίευσε τις αναλυτικές λίστες με όλα τα παιχνίδια. Οι κατηγορίες και τα υποψήφια παιχνίδια είναι τα ακόλουθα.
-
Best Audio
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Paradise Killer
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Streets Of Rage 4
- Resident Evil 3
-
Best Game Community
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Dreams
- Sea of Thieves
- Warframe
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy XIV
-
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fall Guys
- Pokemon Sword & Shield
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Moving Out
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
-
Best Game Expansion
- Control: AWE
- No Man’s Sky: Origins
- Total War: WARHAMMER 2 – The Warden and the Paunch
- Pokemon Sword & Shield – Expansion Pass
- Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 – Reflections in Crystal
- The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
-
Best Gaming Hardware
- PC Engine Mini
- Oculus Quest 2
- Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition
- Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
-
Best Indie Game
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Factorio
- Spelunky 2
- Paradise Killer
- Creaks
- Hades
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- Necrobarista
-
Best Multiplayer Game
- Fall Guys
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- Moving Out
- Valorant
-
Best Storytelling
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Necrobarista
- Paradise Killer
- Hades
- Signs of the Sojourner
- If Found…
-
Best Visual Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
-
Esports Game of the Year
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- League Of Legends
- Valorant
- Fortnite
- NTT IndyCar Series iRacing
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-
Mobile Game of the Year
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
- Lego Builder’s Journey
- Little Orpheus
- Next Stop Nowhere
- Roundguard
- Bird Alone
- A Monster’s Expedition
- If Found…
-
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Sword & Shield
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Super Mario Bros. 35
- Ninjala
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
-
PC Game of the Year
- Paradise Killer
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Hades
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Crusader Kings III
- Valorant
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Death Stranding
-
PlayStation Game of the Year
- The Last of Us Part II
- Nioh 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Spelunky 2
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
-
Xbox Game of the Year
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Bleeding Edge
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza 0
- Tell Me Why
-
Still Playing
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Sea of Thieves
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Pokemon Go
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Minecraft
-
Studio of the Year
- Mediatonic
- Naughty Dog
- Respawn
- Paradox Development Studio
- Sucker Punch
- Infinity Ward
- Media Molecule
- Supergiant Games
-
Most Wanted
- Hitman 3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart
- Halo Infinite
- Resident Evil 8: Village
- Deathloop
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Elden Ring
- Gotham Knights
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Starfield
- The Medium